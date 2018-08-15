Adviser Investments LLC Raises Position in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DowDuPont during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in DowDuPont during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DowDuPont during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DowDuPont by 85.1% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in DowDuPont by 652.9% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

In other DowDuPont news, CEO Edward D. Breen purchased 29,580 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,903.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 268,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $18,503,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,095 shares of company stock worth $35,702,234 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DWDP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.09.

Shares of DWDP opened at $67.56 on Wednesday. DowDuPont Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $24.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP).

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.