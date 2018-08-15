Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 84.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,769,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105,441 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $101,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.2% during the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17,110.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 44,317 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 80,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the period. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $19.70. 822,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,270,430. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.38, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 3.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 52.84%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 113,519 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $1,491,639.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 521,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,857,135.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc sold 22,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $425,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,683,085 shares of company stock valued at $453,042,203 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $25.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

