Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $30.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems traded as high as $31.85 and last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 15511 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,185.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph A. Chlapaty sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $25,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 745,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,923.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,031,000 shares of company stock worth $29,686,220. Corporate insiders own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $387.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 39.51%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

