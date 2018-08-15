Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Position Reduced by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,570 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $256.05 on Wednesday. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 52 week low of $143.95 and a 52 week high of $263.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.32, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adobe Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe Systems from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe Systems to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.76.

In other Adobe Systems news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $2,730,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.19, for a total transaction of $1,531,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,385 shares of company stock worth $5,765,911. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

