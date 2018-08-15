adidas (ADS) Given a €235.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €235.00 ($267.05) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €207.00 ($235.23) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €243.00 ($276.14) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($272.73) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €222.48 ($252.82).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €209.30 ($237.84) on Monday. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($185.97) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($228.42).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

