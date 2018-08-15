Addus Homecare (ADUS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADUS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Addus Homecare from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Addus Homecare from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $62.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $750.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of -0.39. Addus Homecare has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $71.78.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.81 million. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 10.45%. equities research analysts forecast that Addus Homecare will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

