Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,185,393 shares, a drop of 1.4% from the July 13th total of 8,304,743 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,378 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.5 days. Currently, 38.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $628.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.15. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,138.59% and a negative return on equity of 104.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. sell-side analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADMS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, COO Richard King sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $63,725.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer J. Rhodes sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $25,530.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% during the first quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 200,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 99,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company's approved/commercial product is GOCOVRI, an amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Its partnered approved/commercial products include Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease.

