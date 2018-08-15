Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) Position Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 561.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 57,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 21,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 42,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $535.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,584.99% and a negative return on equity of 49.45%. The company had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. sell-side analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACRS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

