Achaogen Inc (AKAO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ:AKAO) to post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Achaogen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.20). Achaogen posted earnings per share of ($0.85) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Achaogen will report full-year earnings of ($3.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($3.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Achaogen.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.19). Achaogen had a negative return on equity of 146.50% and a negative net margin of 2,286.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 million.

AKAO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Achaogen from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Achaogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut Achaogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Achaogen to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Achaogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAO traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.58. 627,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. Achaogen has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Achaogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Achaogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Achaogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Achaogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Achaogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achaogen, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

