Aces 24 Hour Volume Tops $29.00 (ACES)

Aces (CURRENCY:ACES) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Aces coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aces has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of Aces was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aces has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar.

About Aces

Aces (CRYPTO:ACES) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Aces’ official Twitter account is @CoinAces and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aces

Aces can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aces directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aces should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aces using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

