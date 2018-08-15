AceD Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One AceD coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00002271 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, AceD has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. AceD has a total market capitalization of $216,526.00 and approximately $5,616.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bank Coin (BANK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000444 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FuturoCoin (FTO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00139756 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00001425 BTC.

MIRQ (MRQ) traded down 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 1,675,866 coins and its circulating supply is 1,487,864 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

