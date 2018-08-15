ACCO Brands (ACCO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Noble Financial started coverage on ACCO Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. BWS Financial set a $18.00 target price on ACCO Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.40.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

NYSE ACCO opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.17%.

In other news, SVP Joseph S. Pekala sold 20,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $276,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Featured Article: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.