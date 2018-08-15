Accenture Plc (ACN) Position Boosted by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total transaction of $321,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,434.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 32,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $5,257,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,357 shares of company stock worth $8,865,112 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $161.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $127.26 and a 1-year high of $168.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 42.01%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.11.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.