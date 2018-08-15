Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $333,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,112,124 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,232,597,000 after buying an additional 7,222,175 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2,586,194.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,129,416 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,027,000 after buying an additional 3,129,295 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 34.4% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 6,835,353 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,725,000 after buying an additional 1,751,306 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 22.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,151,015 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,279,000 after buying an additional 1,501,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investments Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AMAT. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank set a $65.00 target price on Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Cowen began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.72.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.93 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.