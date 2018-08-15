Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 37.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,150 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,357 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,996,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,710,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,199 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,042,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $541,838,000 after acquiring an additional 446,071 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,327,489 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $439,064,000 after acquiring an additional 335,665 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,491,420 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $334,922,000 after acquiring an additional 388,546 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,140,015 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $307,990,000 after acquiring an additional 211,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $48.58 and a 12-month high of $65.90.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 3.13%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

In related news, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 3,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,849,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Blaser sold 15,100 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $965,796.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,024 shares of company stock worth $1,272,440. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

