Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holdings Lifted by Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC

Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,678 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,546 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.7% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 263,225 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,513 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $48.58 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

In related news, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $40,073.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,986.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Blaser sold 15,100 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $965,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,440 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

