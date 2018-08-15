Aareal Bank (ARL) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €38.43 ($43.67) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($42.05) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, equinet set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €39.69 ($45.11).

ETR ARL opened at €37.87 ($43.03) on Tuesday. Aareal Bank has a twelve month low of €33.35 ($37.90) and a twelve month high of €41.89 ($47.60).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions and services to the property industry in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, retail, logistics, and residential properties, and shopping centers in Europe, North America, and Asia.

