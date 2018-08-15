86,969 Shares in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 86,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 354,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 927.4% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 29,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26,857 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 496.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 35.7% during the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. TheStreet cut Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.34.

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,276. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.94.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

