$80.29 Million in Sales Expected for Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) to report $80.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pacira Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.14 million and the highest is $83.90 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $67.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $328.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $324.50 million to $329.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $378.35 million per share, with estimates ranging from $351.23 million to $412.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.53 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, July 15th. HC Wainwright set a $48.00 target price on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities set a $56.00 target price on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

In related news, CAO Kristen Marie Williams sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $67,360.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,361.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 18,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $667,769.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,628.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,093 shares of company stock worth $856,233. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,321,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after acquiring an additional 768,011 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,038,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,488,000 after acquiring an additional 847,146 shares during the last quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the first quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 1,715,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,424,000 after acquiring an additional 866,500 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,225,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,184,000 after acquiring an additional 245,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,198,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,206,000 after acquiring an additional 146,319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.80. 369,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,301. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 1.83. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $47.66.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

