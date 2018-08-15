7,668 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Acquired by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $11,098,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.6% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 154.3% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. University of Texas Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.29, for a total transaction of $4,239,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,576.15, for a total transaction of $2,592,766.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,761,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,195 shares of company stock worth $17,697,125 in the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,933.51.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,919.65 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $931.75 and a 12 month high of $1,925.00. The company has a market capitalization of $920.03 billion, a PE ratio of 421.90, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $52.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

