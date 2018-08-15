7,441 Shares in EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) Purchased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 229.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 59,134 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 156,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 86,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXACT Sciences stock opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.32 and a beta of 1.00. EXACT Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $71.60.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 35.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. ValuEngine raised EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on EXACT Sciences from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on EXACT Sciences from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.73.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Carey sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $201,713.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,139.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP D Scott Coward sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $126,178.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,546 shares of company stock worth $846,987 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

