696 Shares in Boeing Co (BA) Purchased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 696 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,515,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,473,889,000 after purchasing an additional 713,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,710,303,000 after purchasing an additional 296,949 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 33,457.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,700,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689,648 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,427,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,010,877,000 after purchasing an additional 41,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,216,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $653,625,000 after purchasing an additional 82,411 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $339.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $234.29 and a 52-week high of $374.48. The company has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). Boeing had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 2,344.87%. The business had revenue of $24.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.81%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $325.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.20.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

