$66.86 Million in Sales Expected for Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will post $66.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Descartes Systems Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.89 million and the highest is $67.69 million. Descartes Systems Group posted sales of $57.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will report full year sales of $272.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $271.00 million to $277.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $301.88 million per share, with estimates ranging from $296.94 million to $312.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Descartes Systems Group.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.70 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 76.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,014,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,527,000 after purchasing an additional 871,960 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth $16,300,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth $18,345,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 96.8% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 911,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,822,000 after purchasing an additional 448,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 307.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 447,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,532,000 after purchasing an additional 337,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSGX traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.60. 100,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.00 and a beta of 0.43. Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.