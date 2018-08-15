650,000 Shares in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) Acquired by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,372,000. BJs Wholesale Club comprises approximately 1.4% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,932,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,899,000. Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth about $751,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Eddy purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BJs Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 36,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,897. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “$26.00” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

