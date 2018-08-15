6,270 Shares in Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd (RNP) Acquired by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd (NYSE:RNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 750,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,571,000 after purchasing an additional 43,825 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 278,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 27,769 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd during the first quarter worth $4,994,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd by 17.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 26,927 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd by 225.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 163,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 113,006 shares during the period.

Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd stock opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $21.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%.

About Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

