$61.61 Million in Sales Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to post $61.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.80 million and the lowest is $61.48 million. SPS Commerce reported sales of $56.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year sales of $244.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.40 million to $245.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $268.20 million per share, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $272.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SPS Commerce.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.78 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 4.25%. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Benchmark upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

SPSC traded down $2.39 on Friday, hitting $91.39. The company had a trading volume of 178,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,287. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $94.99.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,280 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 10,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $853,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,406.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,495 shares of company stock worth $3,600,600. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in SPS Commerce by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,410,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in SPS Commerce by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 363,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after acquiring an additional 58,611 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 97,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.