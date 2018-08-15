5N Plus Inc (VNP) Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.22.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec under weight” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

5N Plus stock opened at C$3.45 on Monday. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of C$2.22 and a 52 week high of C$3.55.

In other news, Director Donald F. Osborne acquired 10,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,900.00. Also, insider Nicholas Audet sold 25,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.31, for a total value of C$83,081.00. Insiders have sold a total of 74,400 shares of company stock valued at $248,559 in the last three months.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.