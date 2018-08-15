5,252 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,791,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,801,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,613,000 after acquiring an additional 22,535 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,223,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $395,930,000 after acquiring an additional 236,108 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,222,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,460,000 after acquiring an additional 214,350 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,536,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 11,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $607,140.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Craig M. Meynard sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $97,377.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,170 shares in the company, valued at $389,402.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,681 shares of company stock worth $5,136,493. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DAL stock opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.09. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 12th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 25th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

