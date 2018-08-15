$380.56 Million in Sales Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (B) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will post $380.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $386.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $378.60 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $357.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.58 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Barnes Group.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $375.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on B. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $67.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

NYSE:B opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $72.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 92,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Barnes Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Barnes Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 107,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.