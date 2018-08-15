34,242 Shares in Roku Inc (ROKU) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 34,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 280.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Roku by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Roku during the second quarter valued at $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 248,578 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $10,870,315.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 370,486 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $21,154,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,449,610 shares of company stock valued at $71,490,154 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Roku to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Roku from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Roku from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. Roku Inc has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

