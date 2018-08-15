$33.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) to post $33.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $34.20 billion. Cardinal Health reported sales of $32.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $140.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.92 billion to $142.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $145.99 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $144.95 billion to $146.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $35.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $81.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 441,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,577,000 after purchasing an additional 43,672 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,280,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,241,000 after purchasing an additional 651,833 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 783,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $48.14 and a fifty-two week high of $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a $0.4763 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company worldwide. The company's Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers.

