321,650 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK) Acquired by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 321,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,774,000. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Advisors Preferred LLC owned about 0.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 76,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 92,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $105,000.

NYSEARCA BSCK opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $21.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0374 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

