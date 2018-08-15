$32.28 Million in Sales Expected for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) will report sales of $32.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.34 million and the lowest is $32.22 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH reported sales of $28.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will report full-year sales of $126.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.47 million to $127.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $141.88 million per share, with estimates ranging from $136.04 million to $147.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH.

Get UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH alerts:

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of UMH stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 217,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,397. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $569.53 million, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.45. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $16.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.41%.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 10,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $154,003.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 12,143 shares of company stock worth $178,511 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 3,700.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 481,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 468,633 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,240,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at $3,263,000. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,498,000. Finally, Boulegeris Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 1,912,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,641,000 after buying an additional 110,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 112 manufactured home communities containing approximately 20,000 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.