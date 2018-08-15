27,845 Shares in Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Purchased by Matarin Capital Management LLC

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,845 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on Microsoft from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Microsoft to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.18.

MSFT opened at $109.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $839.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $111.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 15.02%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 328,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $35,896,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,209,546.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra E. Peterson acquired 5,400 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.96 per share, for a total transaction of $550,584.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 442,880 shares of company stock worth $48,304,569 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing segments. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

