$263.91 Million in Sales Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) will post sales of $263.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $262.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $265.54 million. Vonage posted sales of $253.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vonage.

Get Vonage alerts:

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.95 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Vonage in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vonage to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

NYSE VG traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,202,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,159. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of -0.06. Vonage has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

In other news, SVP Valerie Kahn sold 2,192 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $26,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jayesh Patel sold 2,400 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $27,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,639.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,681,203 shares of company stock worth $20,909,395 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Vonage by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vonage by 463.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 98,703 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vonage by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 126,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 88,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vonage by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 140,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vonage (VG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.