260,269 Shares in Monro Inc (MNRO) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 260,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monro by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $71.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Monro Inc has a twelve month low of $43.97 and a twelve month high of $71.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). Monro had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Monro Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Monro in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

In other Monro news, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $55,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald Glickman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $696,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,183,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,650 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

