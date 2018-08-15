21Vianet Group (VNET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.66 million during the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 18.29%. On average, analysts expect 21Vianet Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VNET stock opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.79 million, a P/E ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 1.92. 21Vianet Group has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

VNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised 21Vianet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services.

