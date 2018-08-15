-$2.60 EPS Expected for Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to announce earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shutterfly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.40). Shutterfly reported earnings per share of ($0.73) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 256.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Shutterfly will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shutterfly.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.96. Shutterfly had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $443.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Shutterfly in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Shutterfly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

In related news, SVP Tracy Layney sold 24,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $2,303,605.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,605.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher North sold 25,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $2,377,604.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,907,463.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,868 shares of company stock valued at $12,550,069. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterfly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterfly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,101,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Shutterfly by 452.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,170,000 after purchasing an additional 138,009 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Shutterfly by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,511,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, grace capital bought a new position in Shutterfly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,073,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SFLY traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.99. 1,038,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,116. Shutterfly has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $100.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.62, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

