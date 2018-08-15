18,000 Shares in Constellium NV (CSTM) Acquired by Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC

Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Constellium makes up about 0.3% of Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Constellium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellium from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Constellium in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellium from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

NYSE CSTM opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 1.05. Constellium NV has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. analysts forecast that Constellium NV will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

