1,797,998 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (VCSH) Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (BMV:VCSH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,797,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,424,000. Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd comprises approximately 7.5% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $1,725,000. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,671,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,263,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,658,000 after acquiring an additional 78,786 shares in the last quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd alerts:

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.28. 294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,454. Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd has a 52 week low of $1,401.70 and a 52 week high of $1,575.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (BMV:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.