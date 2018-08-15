17,731 Shares in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA) Acquired by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $137,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $206,000. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Myron W. Wentz sold 4,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $500,843.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,025,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,572,507.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $37,435.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282 shares in the company, valued at $37,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 19,117 shares of company stock worth $1,349,965 and have sold 1,736,510 shares worth $209,231,896. Corporate insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

USNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

USNA opened at $129.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.73. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.80 and a 52 week high of $137.95.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $301.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

