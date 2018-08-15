1&1 Drillisch (DRI) Given a €66.00 Price Target by equinet Analysts

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been given a €66.00 ($75.00) target price by equities researchers at equinet in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. equinet’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.82% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($78.41) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €64.57 ($73.38).

Shares of ETR:DRI opened at €48.24 ($54.82) on Monday. 1&1 Drillisch has a fifty-two week low of €5.25 ($5.97) and a fifty-two week high of €72.65 ($82.56).

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of DSL, mobile voice, and data services. It markets postpaid and prepaid products in the networks of Telefónica and Vodafone, as well as landline and DSL products, including the related applications, such as home networking, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

