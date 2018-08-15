15,956 Shares in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 71.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,412,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860,407 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the first quarter valued at $329,047,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 115.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,667,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,352 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the first quarter valued at $115,336,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,079,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,290,000 after purchasing an additional 295,409 shares in the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

NYSE:FCAU opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.94. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $24.95.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $28.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.99 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

