$119.08 Million in Sales Expected for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) will post $119.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $122.15 million. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group reported sales of $73.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $449.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $443.60 million to $455.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $579.22 million per share, with estimates ranging from $561.60 million to $596.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group.

Get Del Frisco's Restaurant Group alerts:

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $90.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.69 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

NASDAQ:DFRG opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $297.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, CEO Norman J. Abdallah purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,056. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas G. Dritsas purchased 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $41,431.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 771 shares in the company, valued at $6,869.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,175 shares of company stock valued at $206,661 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 80,398 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 44,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,121,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 200,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 53,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Company Profile

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, and Del Frisco's Grille brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops and fresh seafood.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (DFRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Frisco's Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.