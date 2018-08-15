11,482 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Purchased by Partnervest Advisory Services LLC

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 56,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 815,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,396,000 after purchasing an additional 83,911 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

