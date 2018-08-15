11,410 Shares in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 147.8% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 75.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, insider Michael P. Lyons sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,972,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,841 shares in the company, valued at $17,586,351.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $741,820.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,247 shares of company stock worth $4,830,351 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.87.

PNC opened at $142.72 on Wednesday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $119.77 and a 52-week high of $163.59. The stock has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. This is a positive change from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.