111,137 Shares in KeyCorp (KEY) Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 111,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 21.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 67,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $626,000. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in KeyCorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 724,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 10.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 79,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.05%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.23 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. UBS Group raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.24.

In related news, insider Edward J. Burke sold 46,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $988,395.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,208.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Gorman sold 288,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $6,001,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

