1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €64.31 ($73.08).

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. equinet set a €66.00 ($75.00) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Commerzbank set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

ETR DRI opened at €45.98 ($52.25) on Wednesday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12-month low of €5.25 ($5.97) and a 12-month high of €72.65 ($82.56).

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of DSL, mobile voice, and data services. It markets postpaid and prepaid products in the networks of Telefónica and Vodafone, as well as landline and DSL products, including the related applications, such as home networking, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

