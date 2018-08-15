10,888 Shares in Conduent Inc (CNDT) Acquired by Signition LP

Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter worth $44,474,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,172,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,520 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,822,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,038 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 1,872,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,907,000 after purchasing an additional 613,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,069 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. Conduent Inc has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of -0.70.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Conduent had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Conduent Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNDT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Conduent from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Conduent from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Conduent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Industries and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

