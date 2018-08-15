10,332 Shares in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (ERUS) Acquired by Somerset Capital Management LLP

Somerset Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. iShares MSCI Russia ETF accounts for 0.1% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fis Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 218,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 116,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 30,210 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 79,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 62,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 33,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ERUS traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $31.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,424. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $39.23.

